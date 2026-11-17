There are just a few Bertucci's restaurants left in Massachusetts after another closure in the Boston area - this time in Medford.

The Bertucci's on the Mystic Valley Parkway closed on Monday, a manager there posted to Facebook.

"Unfortunately, this location has permanently closed," an automatic greeting on the restaurant's voicemail message says. "We sincerely appreciate your loyalty and support over the years. It has been our pleasure serving you and our Medford community."

The Northboro-based Italian chain, which filed for bankruptcy last year, has eight locations remaining in Massachusetts, according to its website. The restaurants that are still open are in Chelmsford, Chestnut Hill, Framingham, Hingham, Newton, Waltham and Westboro, and there's a fast-casual spinoff restaurant in downtown Boston called Pronto.

Bertucci's also has a restaurant in Pennsylvania and another in Delaware. It opened its first restaurant in Somerville in 1981 and had 80 locations as recently as 2018.

Bertucci's said at the time of its bankruptcy filing last year that it was reorganizing "with the goal of promptly reorganizing its business for a sustainable and successful future."

"Consistent with numerous other recent restaurant brand bankruptcies, consumer demand has shifted away from legacy casual-dining brands," Bertucci's said.

Other local casual dining chains like Uno Pizzeria & Grill and the Ninety Nine have closed multiple restaurants in Massachusetts in the past decade.

In 2025, Bertucci's closed restaurants in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover and Norwood. It previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and 2022.