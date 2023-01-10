Ben Affleck spotted working at Dunkin' drive-thru in Medford
MEDFORD -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin' in Medford on Tuesday.
In photo shared with WBZ-TV, the actor-director was seen handing out an iced coffee at the drive-thru window.
Affleck, a Cambridge native, is in town filming a commercial for Canton-based Dunkin'.
"Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick witted," shared one woman who was served.
He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
