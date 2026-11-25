Thanksgiving and football usually go hand in hand, especially for people in Belmont and Watertown, Massachusetts. But a more than century-old tradition was broken. The Thanksgiving football matchup was under the lights and a day early, and some fans aren't happy about the move.

"It's tough, the Thanksgiving game for me was very special," Belmont football parent Bruce Mackinnon said.

"It's 105 years of tradition and then that all changes one night," Watertown resident Bob Malone added.

Belmont High's principal wrote in a letter to the community that the game change is so more people can attend, and that it is just a trial.

"I think they are excited too because a lot of them do the turkey trot and a lot of them travel the next day and I think it's great for them," Watertown resident Chaiyanne Monteiro said.

"I was cooking before I came here. I have stuffing in the oven right now that I have to get home to, and I'll be cooking tomorrow so either way it's a little disruptive, but I'm happy to be here," a Belmont mom said.

But not everyone in attendance agreed.

"At the very end of the season to have to move it to a different day. It doesn't sit well for a lot of the people in Belmont, and it doesn't sit well for me either," Mackinnon said.

Mackinnon's son is a senior on the Belmont football team. He said the crowd was smaller than the usual Turkey Day game, but the real loss is in the 100-plus-year tradition.

And that's one thing these longtime rivals can agree on. "I would like to see it back on Thanksgiving Day," Malone added.

Watertown defeated Belmont 42-0 on Wednesday night. Next year, Watertown is set to host and officials there have said they will move the game back to its traditional time on Thanksgiving.