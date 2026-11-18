A Thanksgiving tradition more than a century old is getting a major change this year, and residents on both sides of one of Massachusetts' longtime high school football rivalries are not happy about it.

For more than 100 years, Belmont and Watertown have faced off on Thanksgiving morning (apart from the centennial game played at Fenway Park) in a game where generations of players, families and alumni have built their holiday celebrations around.

But this year, Belmont High School is moving the rivalry game to Wednesday night, the evening before Thanksgiving, in a decision that has sparked frustration in both communities.

"It's just another tradition that's going by the wayside," said Frank French, a lifelong Belmont resident.

French is among a group of longtime friends who gather for coffee each morning. This week, the conversation turned to the football game and the decision to move it from Thanksgiving Day.

"I thought it was a joke. How could they change 105 years?" said Steve Rosales, who has lived in Belmont for decades.

Rosales said the annual matchup is about much more than football. It's an opportunity for former classmates, friends and neighbors to reconnect, sometimes for the first time in years.

"It's the fabric of the community, two communities," he said.

The stories of the historic game still ever present in generations. Matt Halloran recalled the heartbreak of losing the rivalry game more than three decades ago.

"1992, my senior year. We lost in a monsoon to Watertown, 8-3, and it breaks my heart still," he said.

For generations, the Thanksgiving matchup has served as the unofficial Super Bowl for both towns, regardless of how their football seasons unfolded.

In a letter to the school community, Belmont High School Principal Isaac Taylor explained that the schedule change is a trial intended to make the game more accessible to students, families and alumni.

Taylor said school officials have heard from community members in recent years who were unable to attend the Thanksgiving morning game because of travel plans or family obligations.

"By trialing this shift to Wednesday, our primary goal is to increase access and community participation so that more people can join in on the spirit and excitement of this historic matchup," Taylor wrote.

The school is also asking students, families, staff and alumni to complete a feedback survey to help evaluate the impact of the change.

However, some residents question whether moving the game to Wednesday night will actually make it easier for people to attend. For many families, attending the game on Thanksgiving morning has always been part of their holiday routine.

Across the town line in Watertown, the frustration is much the same.

"Thanksgiving Day game is one big reunion for all types of people, all grades, young, old. It's a melting pot," said Lisa Keuchkarian-McKeen, whose son, Coleman, is Watertown's starting quarterback.

Coleman is a senior, making this his final opportunity to play in the historic rivalry.

His mother said the schedule change takes away an experience players and families have looked forward to for years.

"We're dealing with like 100 years of tradition that is just basically not really paid attention to at this time," she said. "If we don't stay true to traditions, then slowly everything just chips away."

For Watertown football parent Joe Connors, the decision is particularly personal.

Connors played in the Thanksgiving rivalry himself. Now, his son, Joseph Connors IV, is a senior captain on the Watertown team.

"Shy of a league championship, Thanksgiving Day was each Belmont's and Watertown's Super Bowl for the year," Connors said.

He said families have traditionally planned their Thanksgiving celebrations around the morning kickoff, leaving the afternoon for cooking, traveling and gathering with relatives.

"Very frustrating for him, as well as us as parents, ex-players in the town. It's extremely frustrating," Connors said of his son's final rivalry game.

"It hasn't been an issue the other 103 years. I don't know why it's an issue this year," he added.

For now, Belmont school officials have described the Wednesday night game as a trial, with community feedback expected to help determine whether the change continues.

WBZ reached out to Belmont High School's principal and athletic director multiple times but did not receive a response.

The change may be short-lived. Watertown is scheduled to host next year's rivalry game at Victory Field, and officials there have already said the matchup will return to Thanksgiving morning.