Massachusetts Thanksgiving high school football scoreboard 2026
Thanksgiving week is upon us, and in Massachusetts that means it's time for one of the biggest traditions surrounding the holiday. High school football rivalry games will be taking place in many local communities.
More than 140 games will be played, starting with four traditional Thanksgiving rivalry games at Fenway Park.
Check the latest scores here:
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
WINNER
SCORE
Cambridge Rindge & Latin
Somerville
Tuesday, 5pm (Fenway Park)
Canton
Stoughton
Tuesday, 8pm (Fenway Park)
New Bedford
Durfee
Wednesday, 4pm (Fenway Park)
St. John's Prep
Xaverian Brothers
Wednesday, 7pm (Fenway Park)
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Worcester North
Worcester South
Wednesday, 12pm
Boston Latin Academy
O'Bryant
Wednesday, 1pm
Abby Kelley Foster
Worcester Tech
Wednesday, 3pm
Lynn Vo-Tech
KIPP Academy
Wednesday, 4pm
Keefe Tech
Minuteman Regional
Wednesday, 5pm
Ayer Shirley/Littleton
Lunenburg
Wednesday, 6pm
Bishop Feehan
Bishop Stang
Wednesday, 6pm
Taunton
Milford
Wednesday, 6pm
Lowell Catholic
Greater Lowell Tech
Wednesday, 6pm
Belmont
Watertown
Wednesday, 6pm
Greater Lawrence Tech
Whittier
Wednesday, 6pm
Malden Catholic
St. John's
Wednesday, 6pm
Chelsea
East Boston
Wednesday, 6pm
Montachusett RVT
Nashoba Valley Tech
Wednesday, 6pm
Oakmont Regional
St. Bernard Central Catholic/St. Paul
Wednesday, 6pm
Essex Tech
Manchester Essex
Wednesday, 630pm
St. Mary's
Bishop Fenwick
Wednesday, 630pm
Tri-County RVT
Old Colony RVT
Wednesday, 7pm
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Pathfinder
Belchertown
Thursday, 9am
Blue Hills RVT
Bristol Plymouth RVT
Thursday, 10am
Joseph Case
Somerset Berkley
Thursday, 10am
Archbishop Williams
Cardinal Spellman
Thursday, 10am
Catholic Memorial
Boston College High
Thursday, 10am
Lexington
Concord-Carlisle
Thursday, 10am
Mahar Regional
Athol
Thursday, 10am
South Hadley
Holyoke
Thursday, 10am
Salem
Beverly
Thursday, 10am
Lynn English
Lynn Classical
Thursday, 10am
Newburyport
Amesbury
Thursday, 10am
Barnstable
Falmouth
Thursday, 10am
Westford Academy
Acton-Boxborough
Thursday, 10am
Uxbridge
Northbridge
Thursday, 10am
Weston
Wayland
Thursday, 10am
Diman RVT
Greater New Bedford RVT
Thursday, 10am
Cohasset
Hull
Thursday, 10am
Agawam
West Springfield
Thursday, 10am
Quabbin Regional
Gardner
Thursday, 10am
Old Rochester Regional
Apponequet Regional
Thursday, 10am
Winthrop
Revere
Thursday, 10am
Hanover
Norwell
Thursday, 10am
Holliston
Westwood
Thursday, 10am
Triton Regional/Ipswich
Pentucket Regional/Georgetown
Thursday, 10am
Waltham
Everett
Thursday, 10am
Swampscott
Marblehead
Thursday, 10am
Quabog Regional
Ware
Thursday, 10am
Medfield
Dover-Sherborn
Thursday, 10am
Hopkinton
Ashland
Thursday, 10am
North Andover
Andover
Thursday, 10am
Walpole
Weymouth
Thursday, 10am
Seekonk
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional
Thursday, 10am
Central Catholic
Lawrence
Thursday, 10am
Sandwich
Mashpee
Thursday, 10am
Tewksbury
Wilmington
Thursday, 10am
Oliver Ames
Norwood
Thursday, 10am
Newton South
Lincoln-Sudbury
Thursday, 10am
Natick
Framingham
Thursday, 10am
Somerville
Cambridge Rindge & Latin
Thursday, 10am
Sharon
Rockland
Thursday, 10am
Dracut
Methuen
Thursday, 10am
Maynard
West Boylston
Thursday, 10am
Chelmsford
Billerica
Thursday, 10am
Boston Latin
Boston English
Thursday, 10am
Marshfield
Duxbury
Thursday, 10am
Haverhill
Lowell
Thursday, 10am
Brockton
Bridgewater-Raynham
Thursday, 10am
Northeast Metro
Shawsheen Tech
Thursday, 10am
Pembroke
Silver Lake
Thursday, 10am
Leominster
Fitchburg
Thursday, 10am
Plymouth South
Plymouth North
Thursday, 10am
Arlington Catholic
Arlington
Thursday, 10am
Bourne
Wareham
Thursday, 10am
Marlborough
Hudson
Thursday, 10am
Milton
Braintree
Thursday, 10am
Quincy
North Quincy
Thursday, 10am
Norwood
Oliver Ames
Thursday, 10am
Southeastern RVT
South Shore Vo-Tech
Thursday, 10am
East Doherty Memorial
Burncoat
Thursday, 10am
East Bridgewater
West Bridgewater
Thursday, 10am
Saugus
Peabody Veterans Memorial
Thursday, 10am
Shepherd Hill
Tantasqua Regional
Thursday, 10am
Shrewsbury
Waschusett Regional
Thursday, 10am
Nipmuc Regional
Blackstone Valley
Thursday, 10am
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional
Nauset Regional
Thursday, 10am
Millis
Medway
Thursday, 10am
Norton
Bellingham
Thursday, 10am
Abington
Whitman-Hanson Regional
Thursday, 10am
Foxborough
Mansfield
Thursday, 10am
Auburn
Grafton
Thursday, 10am
Cape Cod
Upper Cape Cod
Thursday, 10am
North Attelboro
Attelboro
Thursday, 10am
Malden
Medford
Thursday, 10am
Narragansett Regional
Murdock
Thursday, 10am
Southbridge
Bartlett
Thursday, 10am
Middleborough
Carver
Thursday, 10am
King Phillip Regional
Franklin
Thursday, 10am
Algonquin Regional
Westborough
Thursday, 10am
Longmeadow
East Longmeadow
Thursday, 10am
Smith Vo-Tech
Franklin County Tech
Thursday, 10am
Fairhaven
Dartmouth
Thursday, 10am
Gloucester
Danvers
Thursday, 10am
Bedford
Burlington
Thursday, 10am
Clinton
Nashoba Regional
Thursday, 10am
Needham
Wellesley
Thursday, 10am
Oxford
Millbury
Thursday, 10am
Newton North
Brookline
Thursday, 10am
Tyngsborough
Groton-Dunstable
Thursday, 10am
Scituate
Hingham
Thursday, 10am
Northampton
Easthampton
Thursday, 10am
Chicopee Comp
Chicopee
Thursday, 10:15am
Winchester
Woburn Memorial
Thursday, 10:15am
Reading Memorial
Stoneham
Thursday, 10:15am
Prouty
Leicester
Thursday, 10:15am
Bay Path RVT
Assabet Valley RVT
Thursday, 10:15am
Melrose
Wakefield
Thursday, 10:15am
North Reading
Lynnfield
Thursday, 10:15am
Tech Boston
Brighton/Kennedy
Thursday, 1pm