Bees sting about 40 students at Ashland, Massachusetts school. "Difficult way to start our first day."

Bees stung dozens of students on the first day of school in Ashland, Massachusetts Wednesday, the superintendent said.

As children got off the bus at David Mindess Elementary School just before 8 a.m., someone or something disturbed an underground bees' nest near the end of the bus loop.

Ashland Superintendent Jim Adams told WBZ-TV "around 40 students" and two staff members were stung.

"Many bees traveled into the school building," he said in a statement.

It was so bad the fire department was called in to help the school nurse and staff. Adams said every student who was stung was treated and their families were called.

"Thankfully, there were no severe reactions, and all students are doing well," he said.

Adams said recess would be indoors Wednesday as a precaution. The area where the nest was found was sealed off with police tape and orange cones. Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie said an exterminator was brought in to get rid of the nest.

The area where a bees' nest was disturbed outside the David Mindess Elementary School in Ashland, Mass. on August 27, 2025. CBS Boston

"We put an immediate plan in place to fix the situation and remove the nest," the superintendent said. "This was undoubtedly a difficult way to start our first day. Still, thankfully, due to the assistance from our community partners, we have rectified the issue and are moving forward to what will undoubtedly be a positive year."

Ashland is about 25 miles west of Boston and is the second town along the Boston Marathon route.