Woman accused of shooting and killing parents outside Bedford, Massachusetts home

BEDFORD - A woman has been charged with shooting and killing her parents in Bedford, Massachusetts Thursday morning. Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said 24-year-old Jessica Cavallaro shot her parents inside a car outside a home on Washington Street just after 9 a.m.

Her 56-year-old mother died. Her father, also age 56, was rushed to a hospital where he died a short time later. Their landlord identified them as Thelma Tatten and Mark Cavallaro.

Mark Cavallaro and Thelma Tatten in a photo from Mark's Facebook. Mark Cavallaro's Facebook

What allegedly happened in Bedford

The D.A. said Cavallaro lives in the house with her boyfriend's family. After the shooting, Ryan said Cavallaro went into the home and told someone to call 911. A handgun was found at the scene and Cavallaro was arrested. She did not have a license to carry the gun, the D.A. said.

Cavallaro is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm. She will be arraigned in Concord District Court Thursday afternoon.

Ryan said Cavallaro's parents live elsewhere in Bedford and it's not clear yet why they were at their daughter's home Thursday morning. There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

"Horrific incidents"

"As all of you know, I've seen you much too often lately," Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "These are horrific incidents of domestic violence. They also point to what we talk about all the time, which is the prevalence of guns and the availability of firearms. Many of the incidents we've had in the last few weeks, last couple of months, have involved firearms in the hands of people who should not have had them."

Bedford Police said Washington Street will be closed for the afternoon.