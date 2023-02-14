Watch CBS News
Bedford-based iRobot announces it will lay off around 7% of workforce

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Massachusetts-based iRobot is the latest tech business to announce layoffs.

The Bedford-based company said they plan to cut their workforce by around 7%, or 85 employees.

It is the second round of layoffs in three months for the Roomba vacuum maker, which is in the process of being acquired by Amazon.

iRobot also announced slim fourth quarter earnings for 2022.

