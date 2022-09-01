Watch CBS News
Man charged with illegally hunting bear at Massachusetts campground

WASHINGTON - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear illegally at a Massachusetts campground this summer.

Environmental police said they learned on July 5 that a bear had been killed in the area of Washington in Berkshire County. 

"The individual had initially stated he killed the animal at a home, claiming property owner/personal protection rights; however, the investigation determined the bear had been killed at a nearby campground," police said in a statement. "Witness interviews provided that the bear was not destructive and fled the area after encountering dogs at the camp site."

The man, who was not identified, was charged with hunting a bear out of season, and police seized his bow and arrows.   

