Barn collapses at Shaw Farm in Dracut during nor'easter

DRACUT - A barn collapsed in Dracut during the nor'easter Tuesday, killing some animals. No people were hurt.

Warren Shaw, the owner of Shaw Farm, says he did lose a few cows when the building unexpectedly collapsed.

It happened at about 1 p.m. Shaw said he assumes it collapsed due to the heavy snow on the roof.

The dairy farm is 110 years old and Shaw said he never experienced anything like this from a storm.

A barn at Shaw Farm in Dracut collapsed during a nor'easter CBS Boston

Shaw said the farm will remain open for business. "You know what it means is we are going to have to be on our toes to keep moving," Shaw said. "We'll have milk for sale tomorrow here at Shaw Farm and ice cream and all of that, because we cannot afford to be shut down. So the cows are going somewhere else to be milked and we will keep moving."

The cows that survived will be brought to another farm so they can be fed, milked, and taken care of, so the business can stay open while the barn is rebuilt.