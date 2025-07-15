Massachusetts woman allegedly left baby and dog in car outside casino while playing slot machines

A Massachusetts woman was arrested over the weekend in Rhode Island after she allegedly left a baby and dog unattended in her car while she was playing a slot machine at the casino nearby.

It happened Saturday around 7 a.m. at Bally's Tiverton Casino.

According to the Tiverton Police Department, the woman's Toyota was parked in the upper level of the casino's parking garage. An officer found the car unlocked with a 15-month-old sleeping in a car seat next to a small dog.

After running the vehicle's registration, police identified the owner as 35-year-old Elyse Busch of Onset, Massachusetts.

Elyse Busch. Tiverton Police Department

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the casino. Busch was found inside at a slot machine, and video allegedly showed she had been in the casino for over 30 minutes.

Busch was arrested and charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child.

A Tiverton Rescue ambulance brought the child to Hasbro Children's Hospital for evaluation. Both the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families were notified.

Tiverton police said a family member took custody of the child.

Busch made an initial appearance at arraignment and was released on $3,000 surety bail. She is next due in Newport District Court on Thursday.

Bally's Tiverton Casino is located in Newport County, about six miles from the Massachusetts border near Fall River and Westport. The casino, which was previously known as Twin River-Tiverton, opened its doors in 2018.