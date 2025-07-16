Headstones, human remains tumble into New Hampshire river due to erosion

New Hampshire cemetery eroding, headstones and remains slide into nearby river

New Hampshire cemetery eroding, headstones and remains slide into nearby river

New Hampshire cemetery eroding, headstones and remains slide into nearby river

Dive teams recovered human remains and headstones from a New Hampshire river after they slid into the water from a nearby cemetery due to ongoing erosion problems.

New Hampshire Fish and Game took part in the recovery efforts Tuesday at the Baker River in Rumney, along with assistance from New Hampshire State Police.

According to Fish and Game, the riverbank is eroding into the cemetery, which caused the graves and remains from Immanuel Cemetery to fall into the water.

The Town of Rumney website lists seven cemetery sites in the town, which has a population of about 1,500 people. Rumney is located in central New Hampshire's Grafton County.

The listing for Immanuel Cemetery on the town's website comes with a warning.

"Located at the edge of Baker River, erosion is a problem. This Cemetery is privately owned and maintained," the website reads.

Pictured left, erosion at a Rumney, New Hampshire cemetery. At right, a New Hampshire Fish and Game diver recovers a headstone that fell into the Baker River. New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief

In 2020, New Hampshire Fish and Game divers were tasked with cleaning up after a similar situation at a different river.

Two large granite bases and five marble stones from the Blake Cemetery in Stark, New Hampshire toppled into the Upper Ammonoosuc River.

No human remains were found following that incident, but it took a team of people to move the stones because they were so heavy. One of the monument bases weighed nearly 300 pounds.

The Blake Cemetery, which has been owned by the Town of Stark since the 1940s, includes several Revolutionary War soldiers.

River erosion was the cause of the issues at Blake Cemetery as well.