Bailey Zappe reportedly signing with Patriots' practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers

BOSTON -- Bailey Zappe was cut by the Patriots on Tuesday, but he was back with the team a day later, signing to the practice squad.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported that Zappe will be joining the Patriots' practice squad, after the second-year QB went unclaimed on waivers. Quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham is also reportedly returning to the team and joining the New England practice squad.

According to Pelissero, other teams made offers for Zappe to join their practice squads, but he'll be staying in New England.

Zappe was in-demand after clearing waivers, with offers from seven other teams. But the former fourth-round pick decided to return to New England, where he was 2-0 as the starter his rookie year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

Zappe, 24, made a name for himself last year when he entered for an injured Brian Hoyer in Week 4 in Green Bay. A fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in that overtime loss to the Packers.

Zappe started the next two games for the Patriots, winning them both while throwing three touchdowns with one interception, posting a 112.5 rating in the process. Mac Jones returned to start in Week 7 against the Bears on Monday Night Football but was pulled in the second quarter. Zappe entered the game and led a touchdown drive, but he finished the night with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Zappe didn't get any game reps after that night.

In his lone season at Western Kentucky, Zappe set an NCAA record by throwing 62 touchdown passes in his 14 games under center. Zappe previously played at Houston Baptist, where he threw 15 touchdowns and one interception in a four-game 2020 season. In four years at Houston Baptist, he threw for over 10,000 yards with 78 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.