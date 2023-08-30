Malik Cunningham reportedly signing with Patriots' practice squad

BOSTON -- Malik Cunningham is staying in New England.

After clearing waivers, the rookie QB/receiver/special teamer signed with the Patriots' practice squad. Mike Giardi reported the news.

Cunningham, 24, was a quarterback at Louisville, where he tied Lamar Jackson's school record with 50 career rushing touchdowns. He was not taken in this spring's draft, eventually signing as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots -- but as a receiver.

Cunningham admitted he had never played receiver in his life but spent the spring and summer working at his new position, while also working on special teams.

While he struggled as a receiver in the preseason (one reception for minus-1 yard on nine targets), he shined as a mobile quarterback in the Patriots' preseason opener. Cunningham completed three of his four passes for 19 yards, with the lone incompletion being a drop in the end zone by Tre Nixon. He also rushed five times for 34 yards, scoring the Patriots' lone touchdown of the night with a 9-yard run.

Cunningham was among the 22 players waived or released by the Patriots on Tuesday, along with quarterback Bailey Zappe. The moves temporarily left Mac Jones as the lone quarterback on the New England roster, but now both Zappe and Cunningham are on the team's practice squad.