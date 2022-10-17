Sports Final: The great debate of sticking with Zappe or going back to Mac

FOXBORO -- The "QB controversy" in New England has arrived. Mac Jones is inching closer to a return from his ankle injury, but Bailey Zappe keeps winning games in his place.

What is Bill Belichick to do when Mac is healthy? Jones and the offense struggled over the first three games of the season, stumbling to a 1-2 start. The offense has operated much better since Zappe took over for Brian Hoyer midway through Week 4, and the rookie has won each of his two starts for the team. On Sunday, Zappe had his first game with 300 passing yards to go with a pair of touchdowns in a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland.

Belichick obviously sidestepped any quarterback questions on Monday morning. But his non-answer only stokes the flames of the budding controversy.

"We'll see how that process is. Mac still wasn't able to play yesterday so we'll continue to evaluate him," Belichick said Monday.

"Controversy" may be a bit too strong in this instance. It's mostly just a decision that Belichick will have to make in the coming days or in the next few weeks.

The Patriots pundits on Sunday night's Sports Final believe that decision is an easy one: Mac will get his job back when he's healthy.

"It's still Mac for me. I just don't think he's done anything to lose his job," WEEI's Christian Fauria told Steve Burton on Sunday night. "Even though Bailey Zappe has played well enough to help them win, what if the circumstances are a little more challenging? Maybe they're not getting all those interceptions and turnovers. What if they have to come from behind? What if he gets popped in the face and doesn't know how to deal with it?

"I've seen everything Mac can do and I'm OK with putting him back in the starting position," said Fauria. "It is interesting that you have proof that someone else can do it, and do it cleanly. I think Bill likes the aspect of pressure and that 'this isn't just given to you -- you have to earn it every day.'"

Zappe has notched his two wins over the Lions and Browns, teams that boast some of the NFL's worst defenses. The Patriots hit another really soft spot in the schedule next Monday night when they welcome the 2-4 Chicago Bears to town.

The Bears could represent the perfect opponent for Jones in his first game back. It would almost be like a preseason game for the QB to knock off some rust.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss agrees that Jones should get his job back when he's healthy, but Zappe's strong play over the last three weeks does give the team a little more wiggle room to make sure Jones is truly healthy when he returns.

"To me, Mac is still the QB. When he's healthy he will play," Reiss told Dan Roche in Cleveland. "I know Bill Belichick said those are independent of each other and Bailey Zappe's performance doesn't play a factor in when Mac might return. This performance might lead them to reconsider.

"But to me, what the offense can do with Mac in there, the ceiling is that much higher," added Reiss. "The only question if you're Bill Belichick is, if Mac is 85 percent, do you wait until its 90-95 percent or closer to 100 percent? Maybe it buys you more time."

Decision day for the Patriots may be coming soon. But for those who cover the team, it will be a pretty easy decision for Bill Belichick.