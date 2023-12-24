Bailey Zappe commits brutal turnover on first play on Christmas Eve in Denver

BOSTON -- The Patriots took the field on Sunday night, eager to make the most of their trip to Denver on Christmas Eve.

Things went south rather quickly.

On the very first offensive snap of the game, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe ran a play-fake to Ezekiel Elliott and stood in the pocket while scanning his options downfield. The Broncos' pass rush closed in on him in a hurry, though, causing him to try to tuck the ball back to his body before getting hit. Zappe ended up losing control of the ball while getting hit by D.J. Jones.

Jones not only got the strip sack on Zappe, but he also recovered the loose ball at the New England 6-yard line.

At the time of the turnover, it appeared as though it would cost the Patriots at least three points, but quite possibly seven. But instead, the Broncos went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line (after a Mack Wilson interception was overturned via official replay review) and got stuffed. Javonte Williams tripped over his own teammate's legs after taking a shotgun handoff, and he was touched down at the 1-yard line.