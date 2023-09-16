Back Bay rejects Apple's request to protect store from vehicles

BOSTON - The Back Bay Architectural Commission has rejected initial plans for bollards to be installed in the front of the Boylston Street Apple Store.

The tech giant made the proposal. The bollards are said to withstand a pickup truck traveling at 20 miles per hour.

The commission wants the company to return with alternative designs.

In December 2022, a man crashed into the Hingham Apple Store. killing one person and leaving dozens more injured. The driver of the SUV is charged in the crash. He has pleaded not guilty.