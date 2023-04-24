Watch CBS News
Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash, due in court on new charges

BROCKTON - Bradley Rein, the driver charged in the deadly crash at the Hingham Apple Store last year, is due in court Monday on several new charges.

He will be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Plymouth County Superior Court in the death of 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of Wayne, New Jersey in the crash on November 21.

Prosecutors said Rein, 53, of Hingham, drove his SUV through the glass window into the store, killing Bradley and leaving 22 other people hurt.

Rein told police his foot got stuck on the gas pedal.

Man Charged With Reckless Homicide By Motor Vehicle In Fatal Crash At Apple Store In Hingham
An SUV crashed into the Apple store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, November 21, 2022. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

He was initially charged with reckless homicide. A grand jury indicted him last month on more than two dozen charges, including the upgraded murder charge. 

