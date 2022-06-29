Stone Zoo announces birth of baby porcupette

STONEHAM - The Stone Zoo welcomed its newest addition over the weekend - a baby porcupine.

The prehensile-tailed porcupette, believed to be a male, was born on Saturday to mom Prickles and dad Shadow.

During its first medical exam, it appeared alert and healthy, weighing in at just over a pound. The baby's soft quills will harden over time.

The baby porcupette Stone Zoo

This species of porcupine is native to South American forests, with tails that act like a fifth limb, the zoo says.