Stone Zoo announces birth of baby porcupette

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

STONEHAM - The Stone Zoo welcomed its newest addition over the weekend - a baby porcupine.

The prehensile-tailed porcupette, believed to be a male, was born on Saturday to mom Prickles and dad Shadow.

During its first medical exam, it appeared alert and healthy, weighing in at just over a pound. The baby's soft quills will harden over time.

baby-porcupette.jpg
The baby porcupette Stone Zoo

This species of porcupine is native to South American forests, with tails that act like a fifth limb, the zoo says. 

June 29, 2022

