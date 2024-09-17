Baby and woman shot in Dorchester, Boston Police searching for suspect

No arrests after woman and baby shot in Boston

No arrests after woman and baby shot in Boston

No arrests after woman and baby shot in Boston

BOSTON - A baby and a woman were shot in Boston late Monday night and the baby is fighting to survive.

Police were called to the corner of Stratton and Ames streets in Dorchester around 11:40 p.m. and found the woman and the child suffering from gunshot wounds in a driveway.

Boston Police shut down Stratton and Ames streets after the shooting, September 17, 2024. CBS Boston

The woman and baby were rushed to two different hospitals. The woman is expected to survive but the child has life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names and ages have not been made public.

There have been no arrests and police spent much of the night searching the neighborhood for evidence.

"This is a pretty heinous act in general, pretty cowardly. I can't think of any reason why somebody would want to shoot a female and a young child for any reason, so we really need the public's help and support on this one," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Anyone who has information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or 1-800-494-TIPS.

