Woman charged in death of baby found floating in New Hampshire pond

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her baby whose body was found in a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire last year. Hepay Juma, 26, of Manchester, is now charged with reckless second-degree murder.

The New Hampshire Attorney General said Juma was arrested for "causing the death of Baby Jane "Grace" Doe, her child, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

On March 27, 2025, the baby's body was found floating in the water at Pine Island Park in Manchester. The baby's death was treated as suspicious following an autopsy.

Investigators have not released any information about how they made the arrest or how the baby died.

At the time, Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said the baby's death was "extremely tragic."

Police asked the public for help after the baby's body was discovered. They wanted to know if anyone saw someone discarding anything in the water in the previous 14 days, or if anyone knew a pregnant woman who gave birth during that time who needed medical help.

A funeral was held for baby Grace Doe last May, and the public was invited to pay their respects. "The way she was discarded is heartbreaking, and it is important that we give her a proper farewell," Chief Marr said last year.

The baby was named Grace by police "to celebrate the kindness extended to her by those who refuse to let her life go unrecognized."

Juma is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Manchester District Court.