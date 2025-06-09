Baby deer found in road rescued by Massachusetts police officer, reunited with mother

A police officer in Ludlow, Massachusetts rescued a baby deer and reunited the animal with its mother Sunday night.

Officer Austin Blair was working the overnight shift when he came across the fawn lying in the road on Chapin Street, the police department said. Animal control responded and determined that the deer was only a few days old. They also saw the mother nearby, separated from her baby by a six-foot fence.

"Officer Blair was initially concerned that human contact might cause the mother to reject the fawn. Fortunately, the ACO assured him that this is a common myth," the police department said in a Facebook post. "With care and compassion, Officer Blair used a blanket to safely pick up the fawn and reunite it with its mother."

The mother and fawn were both able to walk away together, police said.

What to do if you find a fawn alone

Most fawns in Massachusetts are born in May or June, according to the division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Well-intentioned people who see a fawn alone might try to move it from the wild, but the agency advises against that.

"If you find a fawn, the best thing you can do is leave it alone," the agency said in a statement issued last month. "The mother is likely nearby and continuing to check on the fawn."

If the fawn appears visibly injured or is found with its dead mother, you should call MassWildlife at 508-389-6300 or the Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.

In western Massachusetts, there is a project underway to build a wildlife crossing over the Mass Pike in Becket so that deer and other animals can safely cross the highway.