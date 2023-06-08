Watch CBS News
Babies exposed to 'forever chemicals' in the womb more likely to be overweight, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study finds babies exposed to "forever chemicals" in the womb are more likely to be overweight.

PFAS is a group of these so-called "forever chemicals" that are found in hundreds of consumer products like food packaging, nonstick cookware, and cleaning products. These chemicals can build up in our bodies and act as hormone disruptors, and exposure can occur even before birth.

A team of researchers from around the country looked at more than 1,300 mother-child pairs and found that babies exposed to higher levels of PFAS while in the womb were more likely to be overweight or obese in early childhood. This suggests that prenatal exposure to chemicals may influence a child's growth and development and provides more reason to reduce our exposure to these toxins in our environment.

