3-year-old girl falls off roof on West Main Street in Avon

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

AVON - A young girl was injured after she fell off a second story roof in Avon on Friday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at an apartment on West Main Street. Police said a person driving by saw the child and called 911.

When first responders arrived, the 3-year-old had been carried back inside. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the girl and four other children were being watched by an adult babysitter. The fall is now under investigation.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 3:57 PM

