Avalanche danger in New Hampshire is 'considerable'

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. - The Mount Washington Avalanche Center is warning of "considerable" avalanche danger in the New Hampshire backcountry.

The center says a combination of new snow and changing winds is creating dangerous conditions and the possibility of large avalanches that could bury multiple people at upper and middle elevations.

New Hampshire avalanche forecast. Mount Washington Avalanche Center

On February 28, a skier and snowboarder caught in an avalanche in Tuckerman Ravine were captured on video. The unidentified skier was able to scramble to the side of the avalanche while the snowboarder appears to almost surf the avalanche down the mountain. The snowboarder, who had been sitting down when the avalanche was triggered, ended up several hundred feet down the ravine and waist-deep in snow. Both people escaped injury. The location of the avalanche was about 4,800 feet up on the mountain.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has an online avalanche safety tutorial.