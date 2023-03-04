Watch CBS News
Local News

Avalanche danger in New Hampshire is 'considerable'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. - The Mount Washington Avalanche Center is warning of "considerable" avalanche danger in the New Hampshire backcountry.

The center says a combination of new snow and changing winds is creating dangerous conditions and the possibility of large avalanches that could bury multiple people at upper and middle elevations.

avalanche-forecast.png
New Hampshire avalanche forecast. Mount Washington Avalanche Center

On February 28, a skier and snowboarder caught in an avalanche in Tuckerman Ravine were captured on video. The unidentified skier was able to scramble to the side of the avalanche while the snowboarder appears to almost surf the avalanche down the mountain. The snowboarder, who had been sitting down when the avalanche was triggered, ended up several hundred feet down the ravine and waist-deep in snow. Both people escaped injury. The location of the avalanche was about 4,800 feet up on the mountain.  

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has an online avalanche safety tutorial.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 10:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.