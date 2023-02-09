Watch CBS News
New approach might identify autism in babies as young as 1 month

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new approach could identify autism in babies as young as one month of age.

Early detection ensures that both the children and their families get behavioral support services that can improve outcomes. 

Duke University researchers studied the medical records of more than 45,000 children and identified patterns in health care that could predict as early as the first month of life which children would later be diagnosed with autism. 

For example, these infants were more likely to have seen an ophthalmologist or a neurologist, have GI problems or receive physical therapy compared to neurotypical children. Using this algorithm, they found that almost half of children with autism could be identified at 30 days of life. 

They say their findings will need to be confirmed but could allow pediatricians and parents to recognize red flags in the youngest of babies and begin therapy promptly.

