Brendan DuBois, best-selling NYT author, arrested in New Hampshire on child pornography charges

EXETER, N.H. – Brendan DuBois, a best-selling New York Times author who has written books alongside James Patterson, was arrested Wednesday in New Hampshire on child pornography charges.

An investigation was started in March by the Exeter Police Department alongside the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC).

Exeter Police Department arrest best-selling author

As a result, police later executed a search warrant in Exeter, which is located about an hour north of Boston not far from the New Hampshire seacoast.

DuBois turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

He was charged with six felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography. DuBois was held for preventative detention after his arrest.

The author is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Police did not release any additional details of what DuBois is accused of.

Author Brendan DuBois following his arrest in New Hampshire. Exeter Police

Who is Brendan DuBois?

According to his website, DuBois is a New York Times best-selling author who has written 29 novels.

DuBois and Patterson teamed up to write six novels tighter, including "The Summer House." DuBois' latest novel, "Terminal Surf," was released in June.

"His stories have thrice won him the Shamus Award from the Private Eye Writers of America, two Barry Awards, two Derringer Awards, the Ellery Queen Readers Award, and three Edgar Allan Poe Award nominations from the Mystery Writers of America," DuBois' website reads.

The author graduated from the University of New Hampshire and still lives in the state.

Severn River Publishing, which published Terminal Surf, appears to have removed DuBois' biography page and other references to the book from its website.