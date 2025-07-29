Austin Hooper is off PUP and back at practice for Patriots

The Patriots got one of their PUP players back on Tuesday, as tight end Austin Hooper was on the field for practice in Foxboro. The veteran took the field in pads Tuesday morning, indicating he's been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The 30-year-old Hooper re-signed with the Patriots over the offseason following a solid first season in New England in 2024. Hooper had 45 receptions for 476 yards, and three of those receptions ended in the end zone to tie for the team-lead in touchdowns. Two of Hooper's three touchdowns last season were from then-rookie QB Drake Maye.

While the New England receiving corps was a big disappointment in 2024, the team's tight end duo of Hooper and Hunter Henry were excellent. Henry only scored two touchdowns, but he brought in 66 receptions 674 yards, both of which were career highs for the 30-year-old. The two-headed tight end monster is back for another campaign to help Maye in his first full season as an NFL starter.

Patriots training camp injuries

While the news was good on the Hooper front Tuesday, it was not so good for the Patriots on the defensive side. Top corner Christian Gonzalez did not take the field after leaving Monday's first padded practice of camp with an apparent leg injury. No. 2 corner Carlton Davis was also absent once again on Tuesday.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai and rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer also weren't spotted in the early portion of Tuesday's practice in Foxboro.

As for Patriots still on PUP, wide receiver Mack Hollins and left tackle Vederian Lowe are the only two players remaining on the list.