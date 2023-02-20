Firefighters put out large Auburn brush fire visible from Mass Pike

AUBURN - Firefighters doused a large brush fire in Auburn Sunday night despite "extremely tough conditions."

A driver on the Mass Pike called 911 to report the fire off Crowl Hill Road at about 6 p.m.

"The fire was on an extremely steep hill that could only be seen from the highway," the Auburn Fire Department said, adding that no fire trucks could get close to the three-to-four-acre fire because of its tricky location.

Firefighters hiked to the scene with portable pump cans to put out the flames. The department said drones were critical to fighting this fire.

"Thermal imaging technology on the drones were able to identify the scope of the fire as well as finding 'hot spots' for firefighters to focus on," the department said.