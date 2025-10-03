Mass. food pantry concerned about supply amid government shutdown, growing demand

As the price of groceries continue to rise, the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro, Massachusetts is making changes in hopes of serving more families.

"Starting October 13, our clients who normally shop once a week, are now switching over to a bi-weekly shopping experience," said Heather Porreca, the pantry's president.

For years, the Hebron Food Pantry has served thousands of families in need. Porreca says they currently handle more than 800 appointments every week and the shift is necessary.

"Unprecedented" waitlist

"We currently have an unprecedented 200-person waitlist," she said. "We need to get those families into the pantry and get them the help they need."

Just three days into the federal government shutdown, Porreca tells WBZ the need is already becoming more urgent. "We're very concerned about our USDA sources, being able to get food," she said. And on top of that, "Today, we've already had more than 20 phone calls for people calling, looking for services."

The strain comes as food prices continue to rise nationwide. "I just can't believe the prices," said Maryanne Gagel, who was grocery shopping in Attleboro. "They have gone up so much, a lot of people can't afford it anymore."

And with the future of federally funded programs like WIC and SNAP now uncertain, food pantries could soon see even greater pressure.

"I don't have a crystal ball," Porreca said. "I don't know what the future is going to look like. We are going to try to be prepared in any way possible."