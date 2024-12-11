Unique ATM tree in western Massachusetts hit by thieves, "large sum" taken

GREENFIELD - A one-of-a-kind ATM in western Massachusetts was hit by thieves recently. The "ATM tree" in Greenfield is out of commission for now.

The impressive tree trunk sculpture with a mushroom cap overhang and ATM inside has been at the Big Y plaza since 2008. The ATM owned by Greenfield Savings Bank is now boarded up and the bank says it will be out of service until further notice.

The tree ATM in Greenfield is now boarded up. CBS Boston

Multiple suspects sought in tree ATM heist

Police believe more than one person is responsible for the sophisticated heist that happened on Dec. 6.

"Our patrol officers responded to the money tree ATM of Greenfield Savings Bank, and upon arrival they realized there was a large truck attached to this and a large sum of U.S. currency was stolen from the ATM," Greenfield police Sgt. Jay Butynski told Western Mass News.

The Greenfield Recorder reports that more than $100,000 was stolen from the ATM, and the tree sculpture was also damaged. The police chief told the newspaper that a stolen truck used to pull off the front of the ATM got stuck and was left behind at the scene.

A "landmark" in town

Greenfield Savings Bank President and CEO Tom Meshako says a lot of people stop by the ATM to grab cash before holiday events this time of year.

"That one, I think, people really know that landmark and stop there for their cash needs," he said. "We apologize for this and we'll get it fixed as soon as possible."

Butynski said anyone who sees suspicious activity around an ATM at night should call police.