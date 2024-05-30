Thieves flee after trying to steal drive-thru ATM with U-Haul truck at Boston bank

Thieves flee after trying to steal drive-thru ATM from Boston bank

DORCHESTER - At least three people are wanted after they tried to steal a a drive-thru ATM at a Boston bank Thursday morning, leaving behind damage and a rented U-Haul truck.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m.at the Rockland Trust Bank on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. Police said the thieves drove the U-Haul truck to the bank and pulled the ATM out of the ground but fled once officers arrived. They left the doors of their U-Haul truck open and the ATM lying in the middle of the road.

Suspects wanted for trying to steal an ATM in Dorchester on May 30, 2024. Boston Police Department

The drive-thru was damaged by the thieves, with barriers toppled over and wires sticking out of the ground. Crews are now working to repair the drive-thru.

It's unclear exactly how many people police are looking for. Police said their robbery task force is working on the case.