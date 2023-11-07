Watch CBS News
Worker dies after being electrocuted at AT&T in Cambridge

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE – A worker died Tuesday morning after they were electrocuted at AT&T in Cambridge.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Bent Street.

Rescuers performed CPR on the worker following the incident. The worker was rushed to an area hospital but later died.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

No further information is currently available. 

First published on November 7, 2023 / 11:05 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

