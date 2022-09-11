Asian business owners in Quincy host walking tour with local leaders to express concerns

QUINCY -- Paul Yu owned East Chinatown Restaurant in Quincy for nearly two decades.

He's seen quite a bit of change along Hancock Street.

"When I started here 18 years ago, this area was quiet. It's very quiet. But right now, you can see people walking around. It's totally different," Yu said.

HIs restaurant was just one of the stops along the way for Quincy's Mayor Thomas Koch, and city and state legislators Saturday morning.

The walking tour was started by the Asian Business Empowerment Council in an effort to get to know this immigrant community better. They sat down to talk about the issues facing the Asian community that makes up more than 30% of Quincy's population.

"One of the groups is a non-profit group looking for more funding to provide more services for the newcomers so they can integrate better. The businesses seem very happy. They're doing well, they're thriving," said Koch.

Yu says interactions like these are important when there's a bit of a language and cultural barrier. The immigrant business owner and Quincy resident says he's most concerned about safety in the neighborhood.

"I want a more safe place. We need more police power," said Yu. "That's my concern."

He's encouraged to see city leaders stop in and just listen to his concerns because he knows change won't come unless people speak up.

"I'm very happy, I'm very satisfied."