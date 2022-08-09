Ashland 11-year-old makes bracelets, to raise funds, awareness for cancer research

ASHLAND -- A small fundraiser started by a young girl in Ashland is making a big difference in her community. Lina Kostic isn't even a teenager yet, but her knowledge and empathy are way beyond her years.

From family to friends, one cancer or another has been in Lina's life, so the 11-year-old decided to take action.

"I really like kids and I don't like cancer at all because it's a terrible thing and I just want to help those kids that are going through cancer feel better about themselves," she explained.

Lina is looming bracelets to raise awareness. She had a fundraiser last month and her target goal was $150 dollars but Lina raised much more than that

"There were a lot of donations and we raised almost $500," she said.

"She has done fantastic," said Lina's mom Milka. "She has made more than 100 bracelets and we are also just very grateful and blessed to have such great support from people."

Milka works at the Dana Farber institute on the research side; she appreciates the impact her daughter is making.

"It's an ongoing battle and I think every little bit counts," said Milka.