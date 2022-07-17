Artists begin creating for Revere Sand Sculpting Festival
REVERE – One of the summer's most anticipated events is nearly here: the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.
Last week, several tons of sand were delivered to the beach. Now, artists from around the world are already at work, sculpting their works of art.
During the festival, held July 22-July 24, judges will hand out prizes for the best sand sculptures. The festival also includes music and fireworks.
