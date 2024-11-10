Arson warning put out by federal agents to Massachusetts and Rhode Island churches after recent fires

FRANKLIN - Churches in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island are on high alert after federal agents have put out an arson warning to places of worship.

Rising arson incidents

This weekend, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is urging increased vigilance for houses of worship amid rising arson incidents.

"In repairing our church, everything is locked up," said Father Bob Poitras of St. Mary's Church in Franklin. Late last month, a fire was set inside the church's sanctuary and while no one was hurt, there was extensive smoke damage. "Unfortunately, the main church though suffered heavy smoke damage and that's going to be over $1 million in repair."

The fire marshal said the fire at St. Mary's was a case of arson and there is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever intentionally set the fire.

Increased security

The ATF is also warning houses of worship in Franklin, Kingston and Woonsocket, Rhode Island to enhance surveillance and security systems, restrict facility access and raise awareness among parishioners.

"I think very important, it's something we had to obviously learn and go through the hard way but those warnings of securing your property, cameras, those kind of things, I've now come to see how important each and every part of those are," said Poitras. He said church officials are in the process of making all the necessary changes and update protocols so everyone feels safe.

"Unfortunately, like moments we're having this week, with baptisms and all kinds of important services going on in between, we have to lock everything down in between, we don't leave things open anymore throughout the week," said Poitras. "I think we took for granted in this parish, how comfortable our community is and how wonderful our community is. But it only takes that one issue, that one mistake and the next thing you know, you're hurt."