Fire damages St. Mary's Church in Franklin, services postponed

FRANKLIN - Services are on hold at St. Mary's Church in Franklin after a fire on Wednesday. Investigators are looking into what may have caused it, collecting evidence inside the building, but also asking neighbors what they may have seen.

Emergency vehicles lit up quiet Church Square in Franklin, as firefighters worked quickly to protect St. Mary's Church from smoke and flames.

"When crews arrived, we found significant fire in the back sacristy behind the altar. They knocked that down in about 10-15 minutes," Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Chuck Allen said.

The building was closed for the day when the alarm sounded. One of the parish priests ran over from the rectory.

"Went upstairs and saw the fire coming from under the door and decided I just need to leave the building," Father Bob Poitras said.

Church services impacted

No one was hurt. But soot covers everything: the ceiling, walls, and every pew and book. More than 4,000 families are registered with the parish, which is just a few years short of celebrating 150 years.

"It's a large parish that serves many needs all around the town including a very large St. Vincent de Paul program that feeds the homeless, and families here in Franklin that are in great need with clothing, food," Poitras said. "So there are a lot of services that come from the church itself that unfortunately we're going to have to reevaluate and see what needs to happen now."

The church website shows it is closed until further notice, impacting a priest's scheduled funeral and other events. Masses will have to be held elsewhere until the building is safe for the families who worship there.