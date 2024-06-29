23-year-old man arrested in connection to bar fire in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood

Man arrested in connection to pub fire in Mission Hill

BOSTON - A man has been arrested in connection to a bar fire at the Squealing Pig in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood.

Prasshida Baruwal, 23, of Everett, is accused of setting the bar on fire on Tuesday morning. He is charged with arson, breaking and entering at nighttime to commit a felony, destruction of personal property and more.

"I thought it was by accident," says Boston neighbor Diamond Nichols. "Honestly, it does make me a little nervous."

Witnesses watch as bar is set on fire

Police said that witnesses on the scene spotted the suspect outside of the bar, breaking glass and taking videos of Baruwal dressed in black. One witness spotted the suspect dropping what they thought was a lit napkin before the bar exploded into flames, and surveillance video confirmed the action.

The Boston Fire Department was able to control the flames, but not before the bar was severely damaged and several nearby cars were melted.

"That's scary. That is scary," says Cameron Kuck.

"Puts it into more perspective when it's next door to you"

The area is full of college students living off-campus.

"There are people walking around right next to and around the restaurant, so that is scary. Someone is doing something super illegal, very dangerous, and if someone gets hurt, that's totally like a federal thing, a crime," says Kuck, who goes to Berklee College of Music.

Neighbors are stunned and upset that their favorite bar is gone for the summer.

"We were just talking about crime in the city. It's all around us but obviously puts it into more perspective when it's next door to you," says Northeastern college student Sydney Brikhahn

"We're going to have to hope that something like this doesn't happen again," says Northeastern College student Allie Ziegler.

Police are still investigating the incident.