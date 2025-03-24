Two arrested for arson at Anthony's Cummaquid Inn on Cape Cod

Two people have been arrested, accused of setting fire to Anthony's Cummaquid Inn, a Cape Cod landmark that burned down last year.

The building in Yarmouth went up in flames in November. The fire destroyed the vacant restaurant, causing most of the building to collapse.

The suspects, 22-year-old Jacob Ladner and 18-year-old Isabella Medeiros, were arrested Monday afternoon on several charges including burning a building, breaking and entering and trespassing.

Firefighters on scene more than 10 hours

On Nov. 3, 2024, Yarmouth police and firefighters responded to the unoccupied building on Route 6A following multiple 911 calls and found heavy fire.

Crews from several towns battled the wind-fed blaze through the night and into the next morning. Nearly the entire building collapsed.

"Firefighters were on scene fighting this fire for more than 10 hours, and we were extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured," said Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue. "Fire is dangerous, destructive, and unpredictable. This intentionally set fire put first responders, the public, and the perpetrators themselves in danger."

Fire at Anthony's Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouthport on November 3, 2024. CBS Boston

Following a four-month investigation, it was determined the fire had been intentionally set and the two suspects were identified. Ladner and Medeiros will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

"These arrests were the result of painstaking work by Yarmouth Police detectives and State Police fire investigators with the support and assistance of the Yarmouth Fire Department," said Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon. "I want to thank the community and our residents for their patience as this process unfolded."

Anthony's Cummaquid Inn was once a popular attraction on Cape Cod. The building has been vacant since 2016. It was owned by the same family that ran Anthony's Pier 4 restaurant in Boston.