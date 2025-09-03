Aroldis Chapman named AL Reliever of the Month after dominant August

Aroldis Chapman has been lights out for the Red Sox all season, but the Boston closer is coming off a truly dominant month of August. A month of zeros on the mound earned Chapman American League Reliever of the Month honors on Wednesday.

Chapman converted all eight of his saves for Boston in August and went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over his 12 appearances. He allowed no hits and just one walk to post a 0.09 WHIP for the month. The 37-year-old was an flamethrower in August, as he struck out 14 of the 34 batters he faced.

Chapman made his eighth All-Star team for his work in the first half of the season, and his overall numbers for 2025 are fairly ridiculous. He owns a 1.00 ERA, a 0.648 WHIP, and a .115 BAA over his 54 innings this season, and has converted 28 of his 30 save opportunities.

This marks the sixth time Chapman has been named a Reliever of the Month, which is the fourth-most all-time. (Edwin Diaz leads all relievers with 10 such awards.) He's the fifth Red Sox reliever to win the honor, joining Jonathan Papelbon (April 2006), Craig Kimbrel (May 2017), Brandon Workman (September 2019), and Matt Barnes (April 2021).

Aroldis Chapman's hitless streak

Chapman has been on a different level since July 23, which is the last time he surrendered a hit. He hasn't given up a knock since J.T. Realmuto of the Phillies took him deep six weeks ago, a hitless streak that is now at 46 batters and counting.

Chapman's 16 straight hitless outings -- spanning 13.2 innings -- set a new Red Sox record and is the third-longest streak since 1901. Chapman's streak trails only a 20-game hitless stretch by Randy Choate for the Florida Marlins in 2011 and an 18-game streak by Tim Byrdak for the New York Mets in 2012.