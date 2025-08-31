Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox reportedly agree to contract extension

In the midst of a spectacular season in the Red Sox bullpen, closer Aroldis Chapman has reportedly signed a contract extension that will keep him in Boston for at least one more year.

According to multiple reports on Saturday, Chapman and the Red Sox agreed to a 1-year extension for 2026 with an option for the 2027 season. Francys Romero was first to report the news.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive added that Chapman will be guaranteed $13.3 million for his new deal in 2026. The 2027 option is based on innings pitched, and if year two vests, Cotillo reported that the extension can reached around $26 million total over two years.

Chapman first signed with the Red Sox in December on a one-year deal valued at $10.75 million.

During his first season in Boston, Chapman has been nearly untouchable. He has an ERA of 1.04 in 52 innings. In addition, the flamethrower has struck out 74 batters while saving 26 games.

Chapman was named to the American League All-Star team. It was his first All-Star appearance since 2021, when he earned one of his three selections as a member of the New York Yankees. In total, Chapman has made the All-Star team eight times in his career.

During 16 MLB seasons, Chapman has compiled a record of 59-47 with an ERA of 2.53. He has a career strikeout total of 1,320.

The Red Sox look to bounce back on Sunday. They've lost two straight to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park after winning seven of their previous eight games.