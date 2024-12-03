Aroldis Chapman reportedly signs with Boston Red Sox

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox have made an addition to their bullpen, signing flamethrowing lefty Aroldis Chapman.

Red Sox sign Aroldis Chapman

MLB insider Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Chapman is signing a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. The contract is pending a physical for the 36-year-old relief pitcher.

On social media, Chapman posted a photo of himself wearing a Red Sox hat, writing "Let's go!"

Chapman, who regularly surpasses 100 mph with his fastball, recorded an ERA of 3.79 and struck out 98 batter in 68 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

During his 15-year career, which included seven seasons with the rival New York Yankees, Chapman has an ERA of 2.63, 355 saves, and 1,246 strikeouts in 760 innings pitched.

Chapman started his career in 2010 with the Cincinnati Reds. He split 2016 between the Yankees and Chicago Cubs, then returned to the Bronx for six years. Chapman then spent the last two years with the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pirates.

Aroldis Chapman suspension

While the closer for the Yankees in 2016, Chapman became the first player to be penalized under the newly instituted Major League Baseball domestic violence policy.

He was suspended for 30 games after allegedly choking his girlfriend and firing a gun in the garage of his Florida home. Chapman did not face criminal charges following the incident.

Chapman apologized for the incident and accepted the suspension, but said he did not intend to harm his girlfriend.