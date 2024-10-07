Watch CBS News
Your arm position could change your blood pressure measurement, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

Does your arm position change your blood pressure reading? A new study says yes.
BOSTON - How your arm is positioned when you get your blood pressure checked can make a big difference in the reading, a new study says.

The proper or gold standard way to measure someone's blood pressure is to have them rest their arm on a desk with the middle of the blood pressure cuff positioned at heart level, but most doctor's offices don't do it that way which could skew the results. 

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine randomly assigned adult participants to have their blood pressure measured in three different ways - with their arm supported on a desk (the gold standard), with their hand resting on their lap, and with their arm unsupported at the side. 

They found that positioning the arm on the patient's lap or by the patient's side resulted in a substantial overestimation of blood pressure readings which could lead to patients being misdiagnosed with hypertension.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

