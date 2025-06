Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington continues to make heirloom oval frames for more than 160 years

One of the oldest continuously operating mill sites in the country, Arlington's Old Schwamb Mill has been handcrafting custom oval frames for over 160 years. Breana Pitts learns about the mill's unique history and the process of creating their one-of-a-kind heirloom-quality frames.