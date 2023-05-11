Firefighter falls through floor in burning Arlington building, recovers and returns to help

Firefighter falls through floor in burning building, recovers and returns to help

ARLINGTON - A firefighter fell through the floor of a burning building in Arlington, got out on his own and then continued to help put the fire out.

It started just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at mixed-use building on Dudley Street, which has a bike store, an electrician's shop and a machine shop.

Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley called the flames "stubborn" and said there were rubber tires, varnishes, and paints in the building.

No one was inside at the time. Kelley said one firefighter fell through a floor, but he got out on his own, wasn't hurt and went back to fighting the fire.

"At that point, the incident commander evacuated the building and we went into a defensive mode," the chief said.

Damage was contained to the building and the fire didn't spread to two nearby homes.

The cause is under investigation.