Consumers making big-ticket tech purchases due to tariffs, CNET survey finds

As fears grow over potential price hikes on technology products due to tariffs, many consumers are acting quickly to make purchases before costs rise.

A recent survey by CNET found that 38% of consumers are feeling the pressure to make big-ticket tech purchases before tariffs cause prices to jump.

According to Dashia Milden, CNET's Consumer Insights Editor, the worry over price increases is justified.

Price increases expected

"When we think about Apple and a lot of the parts for our Apple devices do come from China, so thinking about just what that means to know that most of our smartphones and laptops aren't fully made in the U.S. and what that could mean for prices," Milden said. "We can expect some increases."

To avoid potential price hikes, many shoppers have already made large tech purchases. In fact, one in ten consumers bought big-ticket items late last year or early this year in anticipation of tariffs, according to CNET.

For those who have the means, Milden recommends buying now.

Good time to buy

"If you have the money for it, yes, now is the time to go ahead and make that purchase," she said. "Because we really don't know what's coming or how high prices could get."

George Curtis, a Boston resident, visited the Apple Store with one goal in mind: to buy a new iPad before any potential price increases take effect.

"I've been reading so much in the news about the tariffs and everything, so I said why not trade in my old iPad and see what they would give me for it," said Curtis. "They gave me $125 for it so I said now would be the time to upgrade."

As consumers continue to react to concerns over tariffs, tech companies and shoppers alike are bracing for potential changes in prices.