Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother, who was a teacher at Lawrence High School

Emotions were high in a Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday as a Methuen man was arraigned for the murder of his mother. Anthony Nunez-Romano, 26, is accused of killing his mother, Dominga Romano, a Spanish teacher at Lawrence High School.

Police say they discovered the 55-year-old's body on December 29 during a welfare check at their shared home on Lyndale Ave. in Methuen.

"He stated that she was upstairs and indicated that he wanted to go upstairs before officers entered," said Essex County Assistant District Attorney Paige Timko.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old told officers a bullet had come through their window and hit his mom in the back. Police then went upstairs to find Dominga's body wrapped in paper towels and a comforter.

Anthony Nunez-Romano is accused of killing his mother, Dominga Romano in Methuen. CBS Boston

Officers say a close friend requested the original welfare check after communication with Dominga abruptly stopped at 8 a.m., the day before her body was found.

"Officers immediately observed signs consistent with rigor mortis," Timko said. "They noted that the abdominal area appeared to have some sort of bandaging applied to it and she was pronounced deceased at that time."

Dominga's family appeared devastated inside the courtroom, with one man yelling at Nunez-Romano as he was being led away.

"A beautiful heart"

Interviews with loved ones outlined in court paperwork states Dominga seemed scared of her son and that he had a history of delinquent behavior and was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism.

Luz Torres said she worked with Dominga at Lawrence High and stopped by her home Tuesday to say a prayer. "A good teacher, a humble lady, a beautiful heart," Torres said.

Dominga Romano Romana family

Nunez-Romano is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm, with an additional charge for the serial number being defaced.

The son of Dominga's friend who originally called in the welfare check, said his mom wants people to know that she was a happy, loving person who was always trying to help people.

Nunez-Romano is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on February 20.