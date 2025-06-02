Anthony Bourdain movie "Tony" is filming in Massachusetts this week

"Tony," a new movie about the life of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, is filming in Provincetown, Massachusetts this week.

The town posted a filming schedule on Facebook, with shooting taking place at some notable locations around the summer vacation hotspot.

"There will be intermittent road closures and traffic holds, primarily along Commercial Street, to accommodate filming activity," the town wrote. "Please plan accordingly if traveling in these areas."

Here's the filming schedule for "Tony."

Monday, June 2

MacMillan Pier

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 3

229 Commercial Street Alley & Beach

Masonic Place

Portuguese Bakery

11 a.m. to midnight

Wednesday, June 4 - Thursday, June 5

Old Colony Tap & Lobster Pot

Noon to 1 a.m.

Thursday, June 5 - Friday, June 6

Spiritus

2 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Friday, June 6

Various locations around town

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Tony" is the third film from entertainment company A24 to be shot in Massachusetts in the past two years. The others were "Janet Planet" and "The Drama."

Bourdain was known for showcasing restaurants around the world before his death in 2018, but some say he got his start in Provincetown, where he worked as a dishwasher at The Lobster Pot in the 1970s.

Dominic Sessa, who filmed the Oscar-winning movie "The Holdovers" in Massachusetts, is starring in the film as a young Bourdain, Variety reports. Antonio Banderas is also reported to be part of the cast.