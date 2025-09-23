Anonymous gift gives new hope to Boston Public Library's "secret" third floor

The Boston Public Library (BPL) has stood since 1895, with most of its halls home to quiet education. However, for nearly a decade, most of its third floor has been off limits. The floor, once home to exhibits - mostly of prints and photographs - was deemed too deteriorated to be used. Now, a large donation has kick-started a push to bring it all back.

A space for exhibits

"It was the one floor that was never renovated in the '90s and 2000s when the rest of this building was, in fact, renovated," explained BPL President David Leonard, "The rest of this could be as nice [as our other spaces] if restored to the former glory of how those spaces are."

The Wiggin Gallery on the third floor sits behind a locked door. It used to house prints and photographs as well as 3D dioramas representing some of the artworks in the BPL collection. The dioramas were made in the 1960s. The floor stopped being used because of its deteriorating condition, particularly the heating and cooling system, which doesn't work properly, making it challenging to house exhibits safely.

A future for the third floor

"It was always created with the intention of the pieces and works to come alive in," said Leonard.

Thanks to an anonymous $5.2 million grant, BPL has started to envision a renovation. Leonard said Mayor Michelle Wu has already allocated $50 million in future capital funding to the project. He envisions the gallery as an interactive classroom space to experience the collections.

"In today's world, they want to not just passively observe or engage with the collections; maybe they want to make, maybe they want to see something like a famous print and have a try at making their own version of it," said Leonard. ""

The library has begun the design and planning phase but doesn't have an estimated total cost for the renovations yet.